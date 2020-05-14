Ron EUERBY
EUERBY, Ronald Edmund March 6, 1940 - May 5, 2020 Ron passed with family by his side on May 5th, 2020 from complications with Alzheimers. Predeceased by his wife Elaine, brother Dennis and sister Arlene. Survived by spouse Shirley of 28 years, daughter Linda (Trevor), son Scott (Michele). Grandchildren Christopher (Huong), Jeffrey (Carolyn), Stephen (Robyn), Mitchell, Samuel, Zachary (Amanda) and Braedy. Great Grandchildren Tai, Kaiya, Ethan, Hunter, Hayden. Shirley's daughter Jodi (Scott) and son David. Grandchildren Shelby (Zachary), Marisa and Jordan. Grandfriend Anthony and Beloved "care" dog Sammy. Ron was born and raised in Grand Forks, B.C. He had a career with CIBC of 35 years and retired early in 1993. Ron was a true gentleman and also a very gentle man. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, curling, cruising, reading, travelling in his motorhome and he was an excellent carpenter. He loved spending summers at Christina Lake and Harrison Hot Springs creating treasured memories with his family. A special thank you to Dr. Vohra and Dr. Eric Watts for the exceptional care that Ron received. "Tears are how our heart speaks when our lips simply cannot find the words to describe the pain". He will be missed dearly. X0 Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society or Home At Last Dog Rescue in Surrey. Condolences may be made at www.victorymemorialpark.com Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre 604-536-6522




Published in Delta Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre
14831 28th Ave
Surrey, BC V4P1P3
6045366522
