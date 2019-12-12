Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Shuff. View Sign Obituary

It is with regret that the family announces the passing of Ron "Grandad" Shuff on November 26, 2019, at age 89.



Born July 7, 1930, in London, England, Ron became an electrical engineer and worked in that field his entire life. He moved to Canada with his family in 1966 and worked for BC Hydro until he retired, spending his retirement in the Tsawwassen area.



Ron is survived by his daughter, Susan; grandchildren, Melissa, Timothy, Teresa, Patrick, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Gavin, Emma, Ethan, Kaen, and Declan.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Derrie, Les, and Ken, as well as his wife of 60 years, Margaret "Peg" Shuff, who passed away in 2009.



Grandad, may you find Nana and be reunited once again.

