GARDNER, Ronald Neil Peacefully the Lord called Ron home on January 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Born October 1, 1943 in Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by his parents Earl and Doris Gardner and brother Wayne. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jasmine, son Darren (Stacey) and daughter Corinne, grandchildren; Mitchell, Kailey, Kendra and Cameron. Ron graduated from Lord Byng and spent all his working life in the civil service, retiring in 1997 from the BC Assessment Authority. Ron played, coached and managed men's fastball in Richmond and Delta for 25 years. He took very seriously his commitment as a volunteer with Delta Hospice. He enjoyed golfing, time spent at Emory Creek, taking many trips with Jasmine and just being Gramps to his four grandchildren. Ron will be remembered for his sense of humour, compassion for the less fortunate, cherished times spent with family and friends and his love for life. Although his presence will be truly missed, he leaves us with a lifetime of memories to cherish and remember him by. A Celebration of Ron's life will take place at Ladner Baptist Church (5624 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC) where he has attended for many faithful years on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory would be appreciated being made to the Delta Hospital Foundation and BC Cancer Foundation - Surrey. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Condolences may be offered at







