Ron passed away in Delta surrounded by his family on Feb 13, 2019. He was loved by his wife, Judy, his children; Dennis (Sarah), Carolyn (Mark) and Dawna (Paul), grandchildren Mack, Sydney, Danielle and Jason, plus many extended family and friends. Join us to celebrate Ron, Feb 24 at 2PM at McKee House; 5155 47th Ave Ladner. Donations in lieu of flowers to Delta Hospital.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019