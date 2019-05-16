Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Marra. View Sign Obituary

Rosa Marra, age 84, beloved wife, mother, Nonna, and friend, passed peacefully on Wednesday the 8th of May at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner BC.



From her birth in 1934 in Naples, Italy, Rosa nourished those around her with love, optimism, and food. The eldest daughter in a family of eight, Rosa took to caring for others at an early age. In 1962 Rosa married her longtime fiancé Pasquale and in 1966 she and Pasquale made the incredible journey to Vancouver.



Rosa loved her family and friends passionately. She was a mother to many and loved by all she touched. Her dear face and easy laughter will be fondly remembered.



Left to honor Rosa and remember her love are Rosa's husband, Pasquale; four children, Anna, Tony, Rosemary (Jason), and Joe (Barb); ten grandchildren, Ryan, Tony, Fabiene, Melaina, Matteo, Marra, Olivia, Kaileb, Landen, and Jaidyn; her brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews, here and abroad; along with all of her many friends, who brought great joy to her years.



The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of Rosa's family and friends for their dedicated support over these difficult months, as well as the staff at the Irene Thomas Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosa's name to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation or Delta Hospice Society.



Memorial service will be held at Delta Sacred Heart Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Ladner, BC, on May 27 at 11 am, with a reception to follow.

