Rosa Paulina (Bachmann) LEES
02/23/1940 - 10/10/20
LEES, Rosa Paulina (Bachmann) February 23, 1940 to October 10, 2020 Rosa Lees passed at home and was peacefully surrounded by her loving family. As a child, Rosa loved animals, carrying farm hens around like puppies. In adolescence, she was a high school cheerleader and a Kelowna B.C. Beauty Queen. As a young mother, she was also an artistic hairstylist. In her adult years, Rosa discovered twelve step living and shared a life of recovery with her former husband, Art Lees. Becoming an Addictions Counsellor, working at both Maple Cottage and Vancouver Detox, coworkers revered her and clients loved her. In recent years, Rosa was dedicated to her family, spoiling her two grand daughters and adoring her partner, Edward Moore. As the family matriarch, she exemplified unconditional love, affection and wisdom. To Rosa You've been with me most of our lives. You're in my soul. The love of my life. My greatest gift. My friend. Written by Edward Moore Messages of condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Rosa's obituary at https://www.myalternatives.ca/abbotsford/obituaries/2020-lees-rosa-paulina Rosa is survived by her brother (Philip Bachmann), her partner (Edward Moore), her children (Karin and Celeste) and her grandchildren (Haley and Kaylee). She is predeceased by her Father (Balthasar Bachmann), Mother (Katherina), Sister (Celest), Brother (Ed). In honor of Rosa's outstanding work with those struggling with addiction in the DTES and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First United Church; www.firstunited.ca A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.



Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
