GREER, Rosamond Mildred (Fiddes) Roz was born December 06, 1924 in Vancouver and was raised in Kitsilano. She was predeceased by Jim, her devoted husband of 69 years, is survived by her son Hugh (Wendy) and was predeceased by her daughter Kathy (John). She is survived by her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Roz was an accomplished writer and published many works, including a novel, The Girls of the King's Navy, a historical, autobiographical account of the Women's Royal Canadian Navy Service. She served proudly as a WREN during WWll. She was truly a "life-long learner". No service by request. Donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission or Children's Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020