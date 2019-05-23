Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose E. Langston. View Sign Obituary

Rose Ellen Langston (nee Taylor), born June 24, 1924, passed away on May 19 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lewis, and older brothers, Sid, Austin, and Frank. She is survived by sons, Jack (Angela) and Roy (Naomi); daughter, Elaine; grandchildren, Graham, Tamias, Elliott, and Hillary; and great-granddaughter, Dera.



Rose was raised in Richmond, and worked in office jobs until becoming a mother. While raising her children in Burnaby, she re-entered the workforce and became records manager for the BC Agricultural Land Commission, a position she held for many years. She had been a resident of Ladner since 1988. Always devoted to family and friends, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Rose's life will be held in June.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

