GEARY, Rose Marie 1923 - 2020 Rose Geary passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the Mountain View Manor Extended Care facility where she had spent the last four years of her life. She was predeceased by her husband Ben, her parents, as well as all of her siblings. She will be greatly missed by her four daughters Anna (Lyle), Carol (Bruce), Vera (Dan), and Brenda (Ed - predeceased), 6 grandchildren, 10 great grand-children, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She had lived in Ladner since 1987, but had previously travelled the world with her husband Ben while he worked in locations such as Alberta, Alaska, Texas, Norway, Australia, Algeria, Iran, Indonesia, Belize and many others. While dementia and osteoporosis had taken their toll on her body over the last number of years, she constantly grew more into the sweet lady that she was. She kept her sense of humour through everything that was thrown at her, and she could be counted on for a smile most any time. Especially when her family came to see her. And even more especially when her husband Ben arrived for one of his frequent visits. They would often sit and hold hands for an hour or more. They had recently celebrated their 77th anniversary. We would like to thank the staff at Mountain View for their care and compassion during her stay there. No funeral service is currently planned due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The family will have a memorial service at some time in the future when all family members can attend.







