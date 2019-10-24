ROSS, Rose 1925 - 2019 It is with great reflection and love, that we think upon the life of Rose Ross. Rose left us peacefully on September 11, 2019 after 94 triumphant years! Child of the 30's, woman of the forties, and wife and mother of the 50's, and onward. She is pre-deceased by her husband Vern who passed in 2014. And is survived by her two sons, Douglas and Michael. Rose worked for many years at Sears in Burnaby, before retiring with Vern to Tsawassen, and she was an avid bridge player and was a regular at Mckee House in Ladner and KinVillage. She spent her later years at 'Waterford' retirement, and could be seen 'out and about' in Tsawassen, up until her final 6 weeks. Sadly, Mom was the last of her circle (with 1 exception) and also the last of all her siblings, and so represents a true end of an era. She was truly regarded with exceptional fondness, by everyone who knew her. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019