RENFREW, Roseanna Lorraine February 7, 1930 - November 20 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Roseanna was born in Victoria B.C. She was one of four children, and the only daughter born to parents William and Ruth Renfrew. Roseanna was a very outgoing, friendly and kind woman. She loved dancing, breakfast with friends and walks on the beach. She was an active volunteer for many years with the Delta Hospital Ladies Auxiliary Thrift Shop. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren as they did her! Her generosity of spirit, touched all who knew her. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Bill and Vic Renfrew and son Jamie Scroggie. She is survived by her brother Cliff, her daughters Julie Gregory (Bruce), Vicki Britz (Ken) and grandchildren Jamie, Shane and Jesse Scroggie, Rachael, Conner, Jerris and Aleah Gregory, Sarah Kate and Jordan Britz and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. This world feels a little emptier without her, but the night skies will shine a little brighter. She will forever be in our hearts.







