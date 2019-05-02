Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseanna Marie (Samways) CHRYSTAL. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

CHRYSTAL, Roseanna Marie (née Samways) July 1923 - April 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rose Chrystal, a long-time resident of Delta, BC, announces her passing on April 22, 2019, at Suncrest Retirement Community in South Surrey. Rose was born to the late Joseph and Anna Samways on July 23, 1925, in Millerdale, Saskatchewan. She and her family made their way to British Columbia in the 1940's, and Rose took a job at Oliver's Hardware Store in Ladner. It was there that she met her future husband, Bob Chrystal. They were married in 1950 and built their home on the family farm along Ladner Trunk Road in East Delta. Some will remember the beautiful yard and gardens she and Bob kept, or the delicious farm-style meals that she prepared. She was tireless while helping on the farm and caring for the many animals they kept. While Rose was known and loved for many things, her passion was first and foremost her family. Pre-deceased by Bob in 2010, she is survived by her three children, Rod (Linda) of Ladner; Bev (Brian) Kennedy of Temecula, California; and Pat (Wayne) Erskine of Hawkins Lake, BC, her grandchildren Jamie (Kathryn) Chrystal; Lesley (Matt) Millward; Josh (Amanda) Miller; Sam (Kayo) Miller, and great grandchildren Molly, Spencer, Garett, Logan, Alice, Robert and Evie. Rose requested a private service followed by burial at Boundary Bay Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Rose in her final years. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the BC Cancer Foundation or the Delta Hospital Foundation. Condolences may offered to







