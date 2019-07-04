Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Edward WILLIAMSON. View Sign Obituary

WILLIAMSON, Ross Edward Born in Vancouver, October 26, 1955 After a courageous battle with cancer, passed away June 11, 2019 at 63 years of age. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Jessie Williamson, father-in-law Gordon Damgaard, brother Ken Williamson, sister-in-law Lorraine Williamson and brother-in-law Barry Pierce. Survived by his wife Krista Williamson (Damgaard); sons Ryan and Stuart, mother-in-law, Jo Damgaard. Also survived by siblings, Stan Williamson, Barbara Williamson, Doug Williamson, Shirley Pierce, Marilyn Pasutto (Ron), Steve Williamson (Jennifer Rahiman); also by nieces and nephews: Scott (Suzanne, Casey (Helen), Ben (Madeline), Nicola (Ryan), Jodi, Kevin, Ian, Colin, Jeremy (Lyndsey), Bradley (Aimee), Derek (Jaquie). His love of family and friends and his sense of humour kept us all on our toes, endeared him to us all. Ross had a full life, complete with boating, skiing and travel. He was steadfast, worked and owned Jarvis Electric for over 40 years. His work was a source of pride for him. The lower mainland was his home and he always loved the ocean, beach and mountains. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and his wonderful dog Jackson. Ross has left us all too soon Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21st at 11:30 am at Beach Grove Golf Club, 5946 12th Avenue, Delta, BC. (Tsawwassen) Donations in Ross's memory may be made to the Delta Hospice Society.





After a courageous battle with cancer, passed away June 11, 2019 at 63 years of age. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Jessie Williamson, father-in-law Gordon Damgaard, brother Ken Williamson, sister-in-law Lorraine Williamson and brother-in-law Barry Pierce. Survived by his wife Krista Williamson (Damgaard); sons Ryan and Stuart, mother-in-law, Jo Damgaard. Also survived by siblings, Stan Williamson, Barbara Williamson, Doug Williamson, Shirley Pierce, Marilyn Pasutto (Ron), Steve Williamson (Jennifer Rahiman); also by nieces and nephews: Scott (Suzanne, Casey (Helen), Ben (Madeline), Nicola (Ryan), Jodi, Kevin, Ian, Colin, Jeremy (Lyndsey), Bradley (Aimee), Derek (Jaquie). His love of family and friends and his sense of humour kept us all on our toes, endeared him to us all. Ross had a full life, complete with boating, skiing and travel. He was steadfast, worked and owned Jarvis Electric for over 40 years. His work was a source of pride for him. The lower mainland was his home and he always loved the ocean, beach and mountains. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and his wonderful dog Jackson.Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21st at 11:30 am at Beach Grove Golf Club, 5946 12th Avenue, Delta, BC. (Tsawwassen) Donations in Ross's memory may be made to the Delta Hospice Society. deltahospice.org Published in The Delta Optimist from July 4 to July 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close