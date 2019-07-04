WILLIAMSON, Ross Edward Born in Vancouver, October 26, 1955 After a courageous battle with cancer, passed away June 11, 2019 at 63 years of age. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Jessie Williamson, father-in-law Gordon Damgaard, brother Ken Williamson, sister-in-law Lorraine Williamson and brother-in-law Barry Pierce. Survived by his wife Krista Williamson (Damgaard); sons Ryan and Stuart, mother-in-law, Jo Damgaard. Also survived by siblings, Stan Williamson, Barbara Williamson, Doug Williamson, Shirley Pierce, Marilyn Pasutto (Ron), Steve Williamson (Jennifer Rahiman); also by nieces and nephews: Scott (Suzanne, Casey (Helen), Ben (Madeline), Nicola (Ryan), Jodi, Kevin, Ian, Colin, Jeremy (Lyndsey), Bradley (Aimee), Derek (Jaquie). His love of family and friends and his sense of humour kept us all on our toes, endeared him to us all. Ross had a full life, complete with boating, skiing and travel. He was steadfast, worked and owned Jarvis Electric for over 40 years. His work was a source of pride for him. The lower mainland was his home and he always loved the ocean, beach and mountains. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and his wonderful dog Jackson. Ross has left us all too soon Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21st at 11:30 am at Beach Grove Golf Club, 5946 12th Avenue, Delta, BC. (Tsawwassen) Donations in Ross's memory may be made to the Delta Hospice Society. deltahospice.org
Published in The Delta Optimist from July 4 to July 5, 2019