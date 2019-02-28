Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSS Lorraine. View Sign

ROSS, Lorraine July 10, 1932 - February 14, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorraine Ross (Hunter). Lorraine passed away peacefully on February 14th at Mount Ida Mews in Salmon Arm at the age of 86. Lorraine was born in Anyox, BC on July 10, 1932, to Ken and Janet Hunter. At the age of 4, the family moved to Salmon Arm, BC to open Hunter's Pharmacy. Lorraine attended school in Salmon Arm and then moved to Kamloops to study book-keeping. It was while working in Vancouver where she met Robert (Bob) and in 1955 the two were married. She was always supportive and involved in Bob's endeavors of Carpentry, Shuffle-Board manufacturing or building the animated Christmas displays that adorned the home and attracted the bus tours. They raised their three boys Steven, Garth and Darren and in 1991, after Bob's sudden passing, Lorraine re-located to Tsawwassen to be closer to family. She finished her career with APEGBC and then found a new relationship with Ian MacLean. This is when she tried her hand at golf, but their most favourite times were in the summer where they would drive to Salmon Arm to stay at the family lake property "the beach". This always afforded the opportunity to visit with the entire family and enjoy a cold libation in the summer heat. After Ian's passing and when it became too difficult to manage her condo, Lorraine moved to Evergreen Baptist home in White Rock, where she received wonderful care by the many nurses and staff. She re-located one last time to Mount Ida Mews in Salmon Arm to once again be closer to family. She was a classy and talented lady who loved to dress up, loved to laugh, loved her flowers and her family. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Bob (1991), her partner Ian Maclean (2010) and her son Steven (2018). She will be missed by her sons Garth (Ronette), Darren (Rhonda), sister Joanne Armstrong and brother Bruce Hunter (Barbara). Lorraine also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 5 nephews. No service by request. The family will announce a get-together this summer in her memory.





Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

