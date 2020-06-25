SOBOTIN, Roy Henry Frank Roy was born in Edson, Alberta and passed away in Tsawwassen on June 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Roy is predeceased by his Wife (Phyllis Sobotin), Brother (Arthur "Bud" Sobotin), Mom (Mabel Sobotin "Thomson"), and Father (Joseph Sobotin). He is survived by his Son (Joe Sobotin), Daughter (Sandra Sobotin), Daughter-in-law (Diane Sobotin), Grandchildren (Lauren and Ryan Sobotin). Roy was a World War ll Veteran, he spent his career working for Canada Post and as an Electrician. He was an avid golfer, traveller, and enjoyed watching hockey and spending time with his dogs. The family thanks everyone who have provided their support and condolences during these times. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.