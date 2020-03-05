Roy went to be with his Lord on Feb. 27 at Delta View Care Home after suffering from Alzheimer’s for the last few years. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen (nee Sagert), son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Judy, son Trevor, son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Kelly, five grandchildren, Jenny (Jeff), Rosalynn (Jason), Michael, Danielle, Evan, and 2 great grandchildren, Arya and Nora. We would like to thank the staff at Dorothy Meadows at Delta View and Dr. Davidson for the excellent care they provided for Roy. A memorial service will be held at Richmond Faith Fellowship on Saturday, March 14.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 5 to Apr. 3, 2020