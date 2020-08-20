MERRITT, ROY Stanley November 26, 1933 - August 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Roy Stanley Merritt, of Delta, BC at the age of 86. Roy died at Amica's Assisted Living Facility in White Rock, his home since December 2019. His family was grateful to be by his side for the final hours of his life. Roy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hanni Marie (Ria) Merritt; his children, Bradley (Patricia) of Victoria, BC, Craig (Lisa Woudzia) of Delta, BC and Corinne Gray (Christopher) of Surrey, BC; his seven grandchildren: Samuel, Joshua, Daniel, Sophia, Annelise, Olivia and Keira. Roy was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Mabel and his siblings Alice Dance, Lloyd, Pearl Carr, Don Randle, and Archie. Born in Pangman, SK, the youngest of 6 children, Roy moved to Langley, BC in 1936. After graduating from Lord Tweedsmuir H.S. in 1951, he enrolled at Langley H.S. to take the academic courses required for entry to university. Roy graduated from UBC in Engineering Physics in 1959. In March of 1958, Roy married the love of his life, Hanni Marie Pedersen. Brad and Craig arrived in 1960 and 1961 respectively, and in 1962, the Merritt family moved to New Orleans, LA, where Corinne was born in 1964. Roy's career with Kaiser Aluminum and AMAX Metals would lead to stops in West Virginia, Ohio (twice!), Connecticut and California before moving back home in 1973. Roy and family settled in Tsawwassen, BC, where he and Ria lived until recently. Always ready to embrace a challenge, Roy started Rypac Aluminum Recycling in 1975. He was always grateful for the help he received from the Merritt family, and to his children, for their involvement in the company's success... still a going concern 45 years later. Roy was an avid reader and lifelong learner, with a particular interest in history, politics and current events. He loved a good argument or debate, but it was difficult to match his intellect. Aspirational into his retirement years, Roy travelled all over the world with Ria, learned to sail and bought a sailboat in his 70's, built a passive home at 80 and drove two electric cars - the last one a red Tesla that he just purchased last year! Roy loved his family, valued the relationships he developed in business, and cared about community and several global causes. It should be said that Roy strongly encouraged his children, grandchildren and anyone else he came across to also pursue their dreams, through education or other endeavours… the message was always one of encouragement, support and "can-do" ….nothing was impossible in Roy's world. We have learned that Roy was quiet and generous in his philanthropy. If so inclined, a donation may be made in his honour to any favourite charity or to one of his, some of which included: American Civil Liberties Union, Nature Conservancy of Canada, Canadian Wildlife Federation, Planned Parenthood, KCTS 9, Population Matters, Smithsonian, Emily's List, NARAL, Amnesty International, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, DSCC, World Wildlife Fund, Friends of the Earth and National Audubon Society. Roy's family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Amica for their caring and kindness during the final months, days and hours of his life; as well as, the staff at Delta hospital for the quality care provided to Roy after his stroke last October. A celebration of Roy's remarkable life will be held at a later date.







