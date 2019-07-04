Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy William Halli CODE. View Sign Obituary

Born July 10, 1961, Gimli MB. On June 10th, 2019, my beautiful gentle giant of a husband, Roy William Halli Code, slipped away after a brief battle with illness and joined his dad and namesake, Roy M. Code Sr. A shooting star, extinguished far too early. He had so much more to accomplish and many dreams yet to fulfill, our Roy, and his sudden departure has left his family and friends aching with disbelief, loss and sadness.



Roy was an artist and talented cabinetmaker, however his first and foremost love was always music, and so, to embrace his life's passion, we invite his friends, family and those he has touched, to an afternoon of song, reminiscence and celebration. Come Rock with Roy at the Sunshine Coast Festival of the Written Arts Pavilion located in the beautiful Rockwood Gardens at 5511 Shorncliffe Avenue in Sechelt on Thursday, July 25th from 1pm to 3pm.



Roy's mother Olivea, brother Shawn, sister, Jana (and Steve), nieces Shanna and Shae and nephew, Tyson (and Adrienne) are all profoundly grateful to his friends who are collectively investing their time and gathering their talents together to bring upon this musical tribute.



You influenced so many my love,

you were everything to me

and I'll see you one day on the other side.

xoxo Meg.

