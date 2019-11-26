Ruby passed away into the presence of the Lord on November 21, 2019, in White Rock, BC, at the age of 92. Her husband Leonard previously passed away on February 25th in Surrey, BC, at the age of 88 years.
Ruby is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Joanne), David, and Richard (Darlene); seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A devoted loving and God-fearing mother; unswervingly devoted to caring for her family - her memory will be dearly treasured.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Baptist Chapel,1550 Oxford Street, White Rock, BC.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019