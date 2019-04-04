Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russel Arthur Kenneth BLIAULT. View Sign

BLIAULT, Russel Arthur Kenneth January 3, 1926 - March 21, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce that Russel Arthur Kenneth Bliault, 93, of Tsawwassen, B.C., passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 21st at Delta Hospital. Russ was born January 3rd, 1926 in Hodgeville, Saskatchewan to Walter and Mabel Bliault, the youngest of four children. The family moved to Grimshaw, Alberta where Russ grew up attending school, excelling at sports, terrorizing the neighbourhood with his best friend, Johnny King and helping his dad with their masonry business. Following in his brother Lloyd's footsteps he proudly enlisted in the Airforce, serving in Canada. An eventful trip to Edmonton resulted in meeting Cora Murray who became, 'the only girl for me,' and the love of his life. Cora and Russ settled in Vancouver where they raised their three children. Russ was a dedicated employee of the Vancouver School Board, and avid member of the Marpole Curling Club, dedicated dad and neighbor extraordinaire! Cora and Russ retired in Tsawwassen, enjoying the relaxed lifestyle, long seaside strolls and making many new friends. Russ considered his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren his greatest accomplishments and on more than one occasion reminded everyone he was the reason we all were here! Russ was predeceased by Cora in 2005, his brother Lloyd and sisters Phylis and Doris. Left with memories to cherish are his children, Bonnie (Doug), Wendy (Pat) and Don (Aom.) Grandchildren Lindsay (Andrew), Ryan (Julie), Claire (Matt), Robyn (Brad), Jamie (Sahra), Don Wesley, Canasia and Cora. Great Grandchildren Dylan, Jeremey, Samantha, Tyler, Jordan, and Lauren. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Summer. Many thanks to Dr. Goldenberg, Dr. Chi, and the amazing team at the B.C. Cancer Agency. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the B.C. Cancer Agency (







5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

