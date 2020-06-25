Russell Lawrence WOODS Russell Lawrence
WOODS, Russell Lawrence 1933 - June 2020 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Russell, at the age of 87, while in palliative care at the Delta Hospital. Russell bravely battled with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) for close to 20 years, and most recently stage 4 cancer of the colon and liver since late 2019. Russell was deeply loved by his wife, Marie Elaine, his two children; daughter Shelley; son Rodney (Heidi); and three grandchildren: Jessica (Mitch), Calvin, and Evian. Russell was one of twelve brothers and sisters and was predeceased by his parents Robert John and Lillian Woods, sisters Mary, Edna, Evelyn, Alice and brothers Johnny, Jim, Chuck. He leaves behind his brothers Harvey (Florence), Lloyd (Elma), Donald (Patsy), and Allan (Ellie) and sister-in-law Pat Woods and brother-in-law Joe Mauer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family only celebration of life with be held on 27 of June 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Lung Association. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's on-line obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca 604-596-2215




Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
