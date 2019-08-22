Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Alison (Bell) MILNER. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

MILNER, Ruth Alison (nee Bell) February 27, 1936 - August 2, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ruth Milner on August 2nd, 2019. Ruth was born and raised in Forfar, Scotland, and passed away at the age of 83 at Delta Hospital. She enjoyed a wonderful and challenging career in medical research and teaching - a career that traversed from the UK to Jamaica and then to Ontario in the late 60's before moving to B.C. in 1990. She loved and enjoyed working with her students. They came from all walks of life and from all over the world. Her face lit up when she spoke of them and their accomplishments. Ruth was an active member of the Delta Choral Choir in her later years and shared many wonderful moments with her fellow singers. She will be remembered as a colleague, a mentor and a friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her sons Don (Jen), Alan (Ann), daughter Jane, grandsons Rory and Oliver (whom she loved very much), sister Peggy and extended family around the world. She is also missed by her beloved canines she has left behind, but with luck will reunite with a dozen more at the rainbow bridge. Ruth has been cremated and with no service at her request. Instead we ask you to recall your memories of her, raise a glass and say "Cheers". In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any animal charity of your choosing, Northern Lights Wildlife Society or the Parkinson's Society of B.C. Condolences may be offered at







