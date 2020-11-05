HILL, Ruth Elisabeth



January 27, 1925 - October 25, 2020



Sadly we announce the passing of Ruth Hill at the age of 95. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Christine Naysmith (David); grandsons, Andrew (Tracy) Richard (Simone); and her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb, Luke, Lydia, Joel, Claire, Alice and Michelle.



Ruth was born and raised in Germany and was trained as a telephonist during WWII. She met Peter, the love of her life and married him in 1947 and moved to England where they lived happily for 40 years before emigrating to Canada to be with their family. Peter sadly died in 1994 and Ruth who had only lived here for 6 years set about making a life for herself. She started swimming at the Ladner Leisure Centre every day with her friend Lorraine until she reached the grand old age of 90. She also played bridge at McKee house for many years but what gave her the most pleasure was to dress up in her glitter and spend the weekend with her daughter at the Silver Reef where she won oh so many jackpots.



Ruth (mum, nan, omi) loved her family above everything and she will be in our hearts forever. There will be no service or celebration of life at this time due to these difficult Covid times.



