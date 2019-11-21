ELLIS, Ruth Kathleen Ruth Kathleen Ellis (nee Eden) passed into the presence of her Lord on November 9th, 2019 with family by her side. Ruth is greatly loved and will be sadly missed. She was predeceased by her husband Clair and is survived by her son Les, daughter Karen (Dan), 6 beloved grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Ruth lived a full life, with her loving Clair by her side and her children and grandchildren always close by (even living next door). She was actively involved in politics, teaching Sunday school and was part of the early years of the Delta Hospital Auxiliary. Above all Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at the Delta Funeral Home (5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC) at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her honor to the Delta Hospital Auxiliary. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019