Saakje Sadie (Kingma) DeBoer (1929 - 2019)
DeBoer, Saakje Sadie (nee Kingma) Sadie passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Sadie was born in the Netherlands in 1929, she immigrated to Canada and started dairy farming on 88th Street in Delta in 1958. She will be missed and forever remembered by her family Clarence, Monica, Nick, Alex, Michael, Karin and many dear friends. Sadie worked hard her whole life and had a work ethic like no other. She was known for her kindness, care and love for everyone she knew. She loved gardening, visiting with close friends and creating her famous noon farm lunches for all the guys. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons Nick and Alex. The relationship that they had with grandma was a special one. It brought her great delight to have chauffeured farm tours with the boys behind the wheel. A special thank you to Sadie's caring and devoted caregivers Norma and Lexi who truly became her dear friends. The family would also like to thank the amazing team at Irene Thomas Hospice, you made her last days truly wonderful. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Sadie's name may be made to the Irene Thomas Foundation (www.deltahospice.org/donation-options/). A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ladner Christian Reformed Church, 4594 54A Street. Delta, BC. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
