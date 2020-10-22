ROBERTS, Sally Higgins Sally Higgins Roberts, born April 3, 1930, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Point Roberts Washington, on September 25, 2020, with her son Lin at her side. Sally is survived by her three sons: Lee, Lin and Kit; her sister Jane; three grandsons: Kyle, Neal and Bradley; her granddaughter Nicole; two great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and daughter-in-laws. Sally was predeceased by her first husband Bob Roberts (died 1980), David Ashton (died 2000), and her sister Nancy. Born in Milton, Massachusetts, Sally summered at the family homestead in Eastham Cape Cod. Sally was the thirteenth generation Higgins to reside on the homestead property since the family settled Eastham in 1644, after arriving in the US on the third Mayflower in 1633. Sally continued to summer in Cape Cod until 2016, at the homestead down the path to her sister Jane's cottage. She grew up surrounded by art, literature, history, and music, foundations for her lifetime career in teaching. Sally attended North Adams Teaching College, followed by a Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin, and went on to teach for forty years in Oklahoma, Minnesota and Delta, BC. After retirement, Sally volunteered to teach art at the Point Roberts Primary School. Through her years of teaching, she impacted thousands of students and continued to correspond with many throughout her life. She kept treasures from her students and fondly shared stories from her days teaching. In 2017, her grade seven class of 1977 planned a forty year class reunion specifically to honor her. In 1998, Sally and David moved to Point Roberts where she had woven her way into local folklore by being a founding member of the local walking group, the Wacky Walkers. The group became more than a walking group, it was an eclectic mix of 60 plus community members, providing friendship and support. Sally hosted the group in her home, every Tuesday for many years, gatherings that included a surprise wedding. She was genuinely touched when the Wacky Walkers showed up and sang to her, the Tuesday before she passed. Sally will be remembered for her genuine laugh, her good humor, conversation, and her love for all she knew. She was a great storyteller always with a positive message of love. After talking to her the night before she passed, her grandson said, "She was at peace, as she had been as long as I knew her". Sally's wishes are to be buried at the family plot in Cape Cod surrounded by a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers, Sally's wish was for donations to Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars. Sally will be forever missed, but her spirit will continue with all who knew her.







