MARLAND, Samuel August 13, 1926 - April 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sam Marland. Sam leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Phyllis; his son Mike (Gill) and his sister Joan in the U.K. He is predeceased by his nine siblings. Sam immigrated to Canada from the U.K. in 1958 and settled in Ladner where he resided until his death. He worked for the Delta School Board as a maintenance supervisor for nearly 30 years until his retirement. He also volunteered at the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store for over 25 years and he was very proud of having his photograph on the wall in Delta Hospital as a long-serving member. At his request, there will be no funeral. Cremation arrangements by Delta Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from May 9 to May 16, 2019