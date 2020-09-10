Our sister Sandra passed away unexpectedly in her home on September 1, 2020. Sandra was the eldest child of the late Ron and Ann Pawson. Left to miss her and mourn her are her sister, Joann (Michael); and brothers, Peter (Lorraine), Colin (Marilyn), and Jim (Andi). Sandra cherished her nieces and nephews, Stephen (Nicole), William (Melissa), Elizabeth (Sean), Shawn (Stacey), Keirstan, Christopher (Candace), Sara (Ron), Colin (Tara), Genevieve (Michael), and Quinn (Kirsten) and delighted in their much-loved children. Sandra was always so happy and appreciative to be included in their lives.



Born in Woking, England, she came to Canada as an infant and grew up in Montreal, where she was a long time employee of IATA. Upon retirement, she moved to Tsawwassen to be close to her family and embarked on an exciting, happy life. Upon arrival, she joined the South Delta Newcomers and Alumni club, and later the Delta Stroke and Recovery Society. Friends from both kept her busy and happy.



There will be a private family funeral. Condolences may be sent to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Service, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Delta Stroke and Recovery Society at 693 53rd Street, Delta, BC, V4M 3B6.



