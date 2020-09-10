1/1
Sandra A. Pawson
April 19, 1946 - September 01, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our sister Sandra passed away unexpectedly in her home on September 1, 2020. Sandra was the eldest child of the late Ron and Ann Pawson. Left to miss her and mourn her are her sister, Joann (Michael); and brothers, Peter (Lorraine), Colin (Marilyn), and Jim (Andi). Sandra cherished her nieces and nephews, Stephen (Nicole), William (Melissa), Elizabeth (Sean), Shawn (Stacey), Keirstan, Christopher (Candace), Sara (Ron), Colin (Tara), Genevieve (Michael), and Quinn (Kirsten) and delighted in their much-loved children. Sandra was always so happy and appreciative to be included in their lives.

Born in Woking, England, she came to Canada as an infant and grew up in Montreal, where she was a long time employee of IATA. Upon retirement, she moved to Tsawwassen to be close to her family and embarked on an exciting, happy life. Upon arrival, she joined the South Delta Newcomers and Alumni club, and later the Delta Stroke and Recovery Society. Friends from both kept her busy and happy. 

There will be a private family funeral. Condolences may be sent to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Service, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Delta Stroke and Recovery Society at 693 53rd Street, Delta, BC, V4M 3B6.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved