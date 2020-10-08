1/1
Sandra HALE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALE, Sandra On September 4, 2020, our beloved Sandra completed her earthly journey and went onto her next adventure. Sandra fought an aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis for 22 years and left us at the young age of 57 due to complications from this. We will miss her kind, joyful, loving spirit beyond all measure. Sandra loved meeting people, travelling, crafts, running, biking, reading, baking, skiing, the theatre, dancing around the room with her kids, family gatherings, and her faithful companion, Millie the dog. We are sure she will keep very busy in Heaven. Sandra is survived by her loving family, husband Dennis, son Peter, daughter Lindsay, and mom, Noreen. Sandra is the youngest of five siblings and is survived by Diane (Clayton), Deb (Edward), Linda (Dan), Rob (Margaret), and brother-in-law, Tim. Sandra is loved by her many nieces and nephews, James (Laurie), David (Lynn), Natalia, Lorin (Amber), Gabrielle (Joel), Josh, Megan, Tracy, David, Dawn, Jonathan, Jamie, Jenaea, Jesalyn, Katie, and Joe. She will be missed by her aunts, cousins, and many friends. Sandra is predeceased by her dad Bob, parents-in-law Lillian and Jim, sister-in-law Elva and niece Ola. In Sandra's memory, the family has set up a scholarship fund in Occupational Therapy through UBC, where Sandra once worked and taught. Donation can be made at https://memorial.support.ubc.ca/sandra-hale/. Alternatively donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada. Please designate for research towards secondary progressive MS. Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved