HALE, Sandra
On September 4, 2020, our beloved Sandra completed her earthly journey and went onto her next adventure. Sandra fought an aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis for 22 years and left us at the young age of 57 due to complications from this. We will miss her kind, joyful, loving spirit beyond all measure. Sandra loved meeting people, travelling, crafts, running, biking, reading, baking, skiing, the theatre, dancing around the room with her kids, family gatherings, and her faithful companion, Millie the dog. We are sure she will keep very busy in Heaven. Sandra is survived by her loving family, husband Dennis, son Peter, daughter Lindsay, and mom, Noreen. Sandra is the youngest of five siblings and is survived by Diane (Clayton), Deb (Edward), Linda (Dan), Rob (Margaret), and brother-in-law, Tim. Sandra is loved by her many nieces and nephews, James (Laurie), David (Lynn), Natalia, Lorin (Amber), Gabrielle (Joel), Josh, Megan, Tracy, David, Dawn, Jonathan, Jamie, Jenaea, Jesalyn, Katie, and Joe. She will be missed by her aunts, cousins, and many friends. Sandra is predeceased by her dad Bob, parents-in-law Lillian and Jim, sister-in-law Elva and niece Ola. In Sandra's memory, the family has set up a scholarship fund in Occupational Therapy through UBC, where Sandra once worked and taught. Donation can be made at https://memorial.support.ubc.ca/sandra-hale/
. Alternatively donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada. Please designate for research towards secondary progressive MS. Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.deltafuneral.ca
Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040