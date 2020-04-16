Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Barry Lee Maloney. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

MALONEY, Sean Barry Lee September 23, 1960 - April 6, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected death of Sean Maloney on April 6, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Jackie and Norah and his brother-in-law Tom Wray. Left to mourn are his sisters and brothers and their children; Eileen Wray, Olivia (Cleave), Kellie (Ray) and his beloved great nephew Shane, Jennifer (Gardo), Michael (Nicole) and Jessica; Tara Sudbury (Rick) Rachel, Connor, and Declan with whom he lived and built a beautiful life; Maurice Maloney (Gail) Shamus, Ryan (Jessica) and little Jackson; Christopher Maloney (Sue) Ciera (Kevin) and great nephew and niece Declan and Kensington who brought him joy in his final days; Alanna Sarafis, Keaton and Eilisha (Brand), as well as family friends, and many cousins here and in Ireland. A son, a brother, an uncle and a friend, whose journey through life, while fraught with the trials of a mental illness, was also paved with the deep love of family and Sean's unique ability to find joy in everything he did. Originally from Vancouver, in 1989 Sean carved out a wonderful life in Ladner. Sean loved music and all sports, especially hockey and savoured his legendary burgers. He enjoyed his daily walks into Ladner Village greeting many merchants and stopping to chat with the locals outside of Safeway and Starbucks, and resting to savour the moment on his favourite benches. Sean was a kind and generous soul who lived a life of faith, finding joy in all God's gifts. May he rest in peace, in the arms of our Lord. A Funeral Mass and Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and to help fight the stigma of mental illness, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Vancouver Fraser Branch which also serves Delta.







