ROSE, Sean 1997 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Sean Andrew Rose. He was taken from us on June 23, 2020 at the early age of 23. Sean was a kind, caring and loving young man with a contagious smile and laugh. We found comfort in the love he felt with his girlfriend Meleah and little Jesse Christopher. Predeceased by paternal grandparents, George and Ruth Rose, maternal grandfather Douglas McLean, special aunt Thelma Knechtel. Left to live on without him, parents Cheryl McLean and Scott Rose, brother Gavin, his sisters Jamie, Jennifer and maternal grandmother Lorelei McLean, and many other family and friends. To help fill the hole in our hearts, please share any pictures, videos & memories to; www.deltafuneral.ca
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, on the Delta Funeral home site. Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 www.deltafuneral.ca