Sharon passed away in Delta Hospital.
She was much loved and will be missed dearly by her children, Ronna-Lee, Kirk, Randy, Rick, Kimberlee, and Jay. Proud grandma to eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sister, Mary-Anne; brother, Chris; and best friend, Margaret mourn her loss. Also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sharon was a gentle soul who faced her challenges with unbelievable strength.
Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held on Sunday, September 15 from 2 - 4 PM at Coast Tsawwassen Inn - 1665 56 Street.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019