HAMILTON, Sharon Louise May 2, 1947 - September 21, 2020 She made friends feel like family and family feel like friends.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Louise Hamilton. Sharon grew up on the Sunshine Coast, moving to Vancouver in the late 1960s and finally settling in Tsawwassen in the late 1970s, remaining there until her passing. 'Sharon, Nana, Nan, Mrs H',
gave selflessly and unconditionally to all her family and friends. Anyone who knew her, knew she voiced strong opinions and gave great advice. She left a lasting impression with anyone she came into contact with. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She dedicated the last twenty years of her life to them. If she wasn't participating in a school volunteer activity she was sitting cheering them on from the sidelines in all of their sports. Nan was their #1 fan always. She devoted this energy to many of their friends as well, extending her love and support to them as if they were her own grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her daughter Dalyce Wickett (Chris), grandchildren Olivia and Noah, brother Rob Solnik. Predeceased by her sister Donna (Barry), and parents John and Mary. Sharon offered unconditional support to anyone who needed it. To honour her memory, her wish above all else would be that everyone continues her ways, giving of themselves in the same way, unconditionally, to those in need. There will be no celebration of life due to covid, but please feel free to reach out to her family with any messages that you wish at; dalyce.wickett@gmail.com The Lord replied "...when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."