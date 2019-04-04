Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila (Astbury) THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, Sheila (nee Astbury) September 12, 1929 - March 20, 2019 Sheila was a gift to us all. A gracious and loving matriarch, dedicated teacher, caring friend, and tireless volunteer; her spirit of kindness enveloped our world. Born in Melfort, Saskatchewan and raised in Vancouver, Sheila eventually settled in North Vancouver with her husband, Don, to raise a family of four. She led an active life as a teacher, sharing her "joie de vivre" with countless elementary students over the years. Sheila retired to sunny Tsawwassen, where she was a devoted 'Grandma' and a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Parish. Those who were closest, benefited from her yummy home cooking, exquisite quilts, silly antics, and skillful gardening. She will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile and optimistic disposition. Sheila is survived by her children Cathie (John) Mutter, Martha Dobbin, Matt (Lindy) Thompson, and Julie (Ken) Lymburner, 10 adoring grandchildren, 6 delightful great grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Teeling, and many special nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Don, sisters Rita Ross and Jeanne Norlin, and son-in-law Doug Dobbin. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Parish, 3900 Arthur Drive, in Ladner, with prayers to be held Wednesday evening, April 24th at 7:00pm. Special thanks to the incredible staff of Augustine House, who filled Sheila's final years with such loving care and joy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the B.C. Prader-Willi Syndrome Association or the charity of your choice.





Born in Melfort, Saskatchewan and raised in Vancouver, Sheila eventually settled in North Vancouver with her husband, Don, to raise a family of four. She led an active life as a teacher, sharing her "joie de vivre" with countless elementary students over the years. Sheila retired to sunny Tsawwassen, where she was a devoted 'Grandma' and a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Parish. Those who were closest, benefited from her yummy home cooking, exquisite quilts, silly antics, and skillful gardening. She will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile and optimistic disposition. Sheila is survived by her children Cathie (John) Mutter, Martha Dobbin, Matt (Lindy) Thompson, and Julie (Ken) Lymburner, 10 adoring grandchildren, 6 delightful great grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Teeling, and many special nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Don, sisters Rita Ross and Jeanne Norlin, and son-in-law Doug Dobbin. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Parish, 3900 Arthur Drive, in Ladner, with prayers to be held Wednesday evening, April 24th at 7:00pm. Special thanks to the incredible staff of Augustine House, who filled Sheila's final years with such loving care and joy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the B.C. Prader-Willi Syndrome Association or the charity of your choice. Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close