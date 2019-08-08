Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Cecilia (Hulbert) Peterson. View Sign Obituary

Affectionately, referred to as - Mom, Mommy, Gran, Granny – left this life at the age of 85 to reunite with her loving parents – Gladys Lillian and Cecil William Hulbert who predeceased her in 1994. Survived by her sister: Joyce Beverley Eely and Family. What mattered most to Shirley were her 4 children and their families. Survived by her Daughters - Robin (Russ), Terresa (Steve), Lynn (Brian), Son – Jay (Andrea). Her loving Grand Children. Bill (Ailsa), Wade (Rei), Jamie (Jayden), & Dustin. Her precious Great Grand Daughters – Britain and Sage. We love you and miss you terribly Mom (Granny) forever in our hearts. We will stick together and look after each other always. No service as per request. Donations in Mom’s name may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Society / Parkinson research / Dementia. Published in The Delta Optimist from Aug. 8 to Sept. 6, 2019

