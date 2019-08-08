Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Egan) HIGGINS. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

Shirley Higgins passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. From her humble beginnings on her family's Ontario farm 88 years ago, Shirley created a legacy that her family and friends will remember for years to come. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Bud in 1985 and her daughter Elizabeth in 2009. She was the loving mother of Anne Marie, Catherine, Michael and Peter, and their spouses, Ray, Matt, Lisa, Kari, and Elizabeth's spouse, Gerry. She was the cherished grandmother of seven grandsons: Patrick, Andrew, Zachary, Quinn, Evan, James and Robert. Shirley was raised as part of a large family and leaves behind her siblings Jack, Tom, Marion, Jim, Helen, and Gerard, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Arnold, Gerard, and Desmond. Shirley began a career as a school teacher, married, then devoted her life to raising her family and volunteering with her community and church. Shirley will be remembered as a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend, who loved nothing more than sharing time with family and friends, and supported them in good times and in bad. She will be forever loved and the memories of Shirley will last always. Many thanks to those who cared so lovingly for her at Augustine House and Haven House during her final years. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3900 Arthur Drive, Ladner, BC followed by a reception at the church and interment at Boundary Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Delta Optimist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019

