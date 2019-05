Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Isabelle Tait. View Sign Obituary

Our mother Shirley was called home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. It was a peaceful passing and we wish to thank Evergreen Baptist Campus of Care for taking such good care of her in her final years. She is predeceased by her husband, Herb Tait, and daughter, Dawnlea Arnott (Nee Tait), whom we are sure welcomed her home.



On earth, she will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Sleep well, Mum.

Our mother Shirley was called home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. It was a peaceful passing and we wish to thank Evergreen Baptist Campus of Care for taking such good care of her in her final years. She is predeceased by her husband, Herb Tait, and daughter, Dawnlea Arnott (Nee Tait), whom we are sure welcomed her home.On earth, she will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Sleep well, Mum. Published in The Delta Optimist from May 2 to May 31, 2019

