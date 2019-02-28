Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley May ORRICK. View Sign

ORRICK, Shirley May December 1935 - February 2019 It is with the greatest of regret and the deepest of grief that we announce that Shirley has gone to be with her God in Heaven; she departed this Earth at 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 while lying in the ICU of Surrey Memorial Hospital attended to by a very competent medical staff who ensured that Shirley's departure was without her suffering any pain. Remaining behind on Earth to grieve is her husband of 65 years, Bob and her five living children, Patricia [Steve] of Nanaimo; Jacqueline of Vancouver; Joanne [Ron] of Nanaimo; Robert [Janine] of Ladner and Michael [Irene] of Qualicum Beach. Additionally, Shirley loved her 13 grandchildren, her 14 great-grandchildren and her two great-great-grandchildren spread across Canada in BC, AB, NB and PEI. Shirley was predeceased by her third child, Veronica, of Victoria in July 1957. Shirley practiced her Christian Faith seriously as a member of St. Andrew's Anglican [ANiC] Church in Tsawwassen, BC, and as a member of the Ladies at 9 Bible Study Group who met Thursdays in Tsawwassen. Annually, Shirley enjoyed the Christian Retreats conducted by Annette and Jim Fergusson at The Abbey in Mission, BC. Shirley enjoyed the various countries that she and Bob visited including Turkey, England, Holland, France, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong, Spain, Nassau BWI, China, Canary Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, most of the Caribbean islands and the USA. She enjoyed the various ocean cruises she and Bob took however, the Rhine River Cruise in the autumn of 2014 was the highlight of her voyages and her two religious pilgrimages to Israel were absolute delights. She lamented that regrettably, she did not visit her ancestral homeland, Scotland. A church service will be conducted by Reverend Danielle Martell at St. Andrew's Anglican [ANiC] in Tsawwassen at 2 P.M. on Saturday, 09 March 2019. Later, on Saturday, 04 May, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Harris Barn in Ladner to allow those from out-of-town who were unable to attend Shirley's funeral, to attend. A large family with a wide circle of friends requires an enveloping schedule. God Bless All! By request: donation to Covenant House in Vancouver in lieu of flowers.





