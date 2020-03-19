Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Slobodan (Bob) Ribic. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Slobodan (Bob) Ribic on March 7,2020. Bob passed away peacefully at Delta Hospice with his loved ones around him after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born in Belgrade, Yugoslavia and met his wife Kata 55 years ago in Vienna. They immigrated to Canada and had two boys, Nick and Sasha. Bob will alway be remembered for his sense of humor, his lively debates, and his love of his family. The family would like to thank their friends and neighbors for their thoughtful support. We would also like to thank all the medical professionals who looked after Bob over the years as well as the staff at both Delta Hospital and Delta Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

