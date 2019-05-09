Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Solomone SENIBULI. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Solo SeniBuli announce the passing of a father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents Asena Ranadi and Akariva Kau. Survived by his daughters Margaret; (George) Asena, (Jason) Juli (Rodney); and his beloved grandsons Wyatt, Cody, Lucus, and Tahano. Solo was an avid fan of boxing, football and rugby and spent some time swiping grog with his Kava boys. The family would like to thank the staff at Morgan Place for the care they provided during the time he was there. A Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, May 18, upstairs at the Ladner Legion 1pm-4pm. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's on-line Obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca Published in The Delta Optimist from May 9 to May 16, 2019

