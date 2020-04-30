Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonja St. Eloi. View Sign Obituary

Peacefully on April 22, 2020, Sonja passed away at Delta Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Jess Russell St. Eloi; her parents, Nicholas and Maria Morhun; her sisters, Anne, Lillian, Nita, and Teena; and her brother, John.



Sonja's great love was Jess. She fussed and doted on him and her menagerie of cats and dogs. Her love of animals had no boundaries. Sonja was a proud woman who started her day with her hair pinned up and her red lipstick on. She loved to entertain and took time to set up a lovely table and ensure her guests were comfortable and never left hungry. When children visited, she made time to get to know them and ask about their interests. Sonja loved to learn new things and was hands on in her garden and yard. She loved to read her newspapers and watch current affairs on TV. She was a great debater on the news of the day.



The family is grateful to Dr. Krawchuk from Tsawwassen for her many years of care and kindness to Sonja. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Delta Hospital for their kind support and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sonja's memory to The Humane Society of Vancouver.



There will be no indoor or chapel services. Interment will be Friday, May 1st at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends should meet at the main cemetery entrance at the corner of Canada Way and Royal Oak Avenue at 9:45 am. There will be an outdoor service at the graveside only so that we can all observe social distancing.

