Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stancy Elizabeth (Banks) BROUGHTON. View Sign

BROUGHTON, Stancy Elizabeth (Banks) February 2, 1921 - January 20, 2019 A long life, well lived... Stancy was born in Little Staughton, Bedfordshire, England and spent her early years on the family farm, where everyone worked. Although she made it through life without ever having a drivers license, she was quick to point out that many an hour was spent driving the tractor and just because she didn't have a license, it didn't mean she couldn't drive. Stancy met Harry Broughton, a Canadian airman, at a dance during the Second World War. They were married in St Neots, Cambridgeshire on March 1, 1945 and when the war ended she emigrated to Canada as a war bride. During the journey to Canada she befriended other war brides who remained her life-long friends. Harry and Stancy began a life together in Calgary where they soon realized their dream of a family with a son David and a daughter Diane. Stancy loved the role of motherhood and 13 years later James was born. After the family moved to Burnaby in 1967 Stancy, always a homemaker, decided it was time to get a job outside the home and so she worked at Woodwards for several years. She also persued her love of Greece and enrolled at Simon Fraser University for Greek studies. She travelled back and forth to her beloved England many times visiting family she had left behind and travelled in France, Greece and Turkey. Family holidays, Sunday dinner, and evening card games will be missed by all. Stancy was always there to make sure the roast beef and Yorkshire pudding was just right and everyone was happy and having fun. Stancy was an passionate gardener and their home was always surrounded by the colour and fragrance of the flowers she loved. Predeceased by her husband Harry in November 2014, she passed away peacefully after sharing 98 years of love, caring, and devotion with her family and friends. She leaves behind her sons David and James (Barb) and daughter Diane (Ralph) Armstrong; grandchildren Scott and Christina Broughton, Brett (Kate) Armstrong, Justin (Tanya) Armstrong and her Armstrong great-grandchildren Emma, Madison, Grace, Ryder, Evan and Chase. She also leaves behind her brother Robert (Gwenneth) Banks and many nieces and nephews in England. Stancy and Harry moved to the Waterford in Tsawwassen in 2010 and made many friends during their time there. Stancy was always up for the daily exercise class and Happy Hour and in their earlier days bridge was a must-do too. Our family is ever grateful for the care and compassion shown to our parents over their final years by the staff at the Waterford. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring when the flowers bloom and the blossoms can bid Stancy farewell.





Stancy was born in Little Staughton, Bedfordshire, England and spent her early years on the family farm, where everyone worked. Although she made it through life without ever having a drivers license, she was quick to point out that many an hour was spent driving the tractor and just because she didn't have a license, it didn't mean she couldn't drive. Stancy met Harry Broughton, a Canadian airman, at a dance during the Second World War. They were married in St Neots, Cambridgeshire on March 1, 1945 and when the war ended she emigrated to Canada as a war bride. During the journey to Canada she befriended other war brides who remained her life-long friends. Harry and Stancy began a life together in Calgary where they soon realized their dream of a family with a son David and a daughter Diane. Stancy loved the role of motherhood and 13 years later James was born. After the family moved to Burnaby in 1967 Stancy, always a homemaker, decided it was time to get a job outside the home and so she worked at Woodwards for several years. She also persued her love of Greece and enrolled at Simon Fraser University for Greek studies. She travelled back and forth to her beloved England many times visiting family she had left behind and travelled in France, Greece and Turkey. Family holidays, Sunday dinner, and evening card games will be missed by all. Stancy was always there to make sure the roast beef and Yorkshire pudding was just right and everyone was happy and having fun. Stancy was an passionate gardener and their home was always surrounded by the colour and fragrance of the flowers she loved. Predeceased by her husband Harry in November 2014, she passed away peacefully after sharing 98 years of love, caring, and devotion with her family and friends. She leaves behind her sons David and James (Barb) and daughter Diane (Ralph) Armstrong; grandchildren Scott and Christina Broughton, Brett (Kate) Armstrong, Justin (Tanya) Armstrong and her Armstrong great-grandchildren Emma, Madison, Grace, Ryder, Evan and Chase. She also leaves behind her brother Robert (Gwenneth) Banks and many nieces and nephews in England. Stancy and Harry moved to the Waterford in Tsawwassen in 2010 and made many friends during their time there. Stancy was always up for the daily exercise class and Happy Hour and in their earlier days bridge was a must-do too. Our family is ever grateful for the care and compassion shown to our parents over their final years by the staff at the Waterford. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring when the flowers bloom and the blossoms can bid Stancy farewell. Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close