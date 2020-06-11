On June 5th, Stan left his worldly realm for a place "far better." Stan is survived by his brother, Ken (Norah), his nieces, Stacy (Jim) and Julie (Clint); and great-nephews, Travis, Bryce, and Devon. Stan was born in Grande Prairie, Alberta, where his parents, Walter and Amy, had been posted during the 2nd World War. This was followed by a posting to Victoria, and finally to the Vancouver Wireless Station. Stan liked to say he was an "Army Brat." He graduated from "good old Delta High" in 1962. Stan acquired many friends in Ladner while on his morning walks, he was caring and generous to all he met, and had a passion for lifelong learning. Family, community, and arts and culture were central to his life. He was a devout member of the congregation at Cedar Park Church in Ladner. He knew everyone's name and would bring homemade cookies for the Sunday tea. His contributions and fellowship will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Cedar Park Church to support youth programming admin@cedarparkchurch.org.



