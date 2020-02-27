Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STATLER Louise. View Sign Obituary

STATLER, Louise June 7, 1933 - February 13, 2020 Ingvarda Louise Statler passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at the KinVillage Care Home in Tsawwassen. Louise is survived by her loving husband Mick of 65 years, children Deana (Martin), Cathie Ann (Rick), Brian (Vicki), 8 grandchildren Angela, Mykle, Darryl, Breanna, Mallory, Amy, Madison, Hailey, 9 great-grandchildren and siblings Roald, Alfred, Einar, Karstein and Elaine. Louise was born in Bulyea, Saskatchewan, one of 11 children born to Paul and Ragna Thompson. She graduated from Regina General Hospital School of Nursing on February 4, 1955 and was married to Mick, the love of her life, the following day February 5, 1955. Mick and Louise lived in Regina until their adventurous move to the Coast in the summer of 1969, making Tsawwassen their home. She worked for many years at Grace Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and finished her career working as a registered nurse at KinVillage Care Home. Louise was an incredible woman and an inspiration to her family and friends. She was kind, compassionate, and always willing to help others. She was very social and active; she loved to travel, ski, play bridge, host dinner parties, attend her stitch and chat group and lawn bowl. One of her main priorities in life was her family; her husband, children and especially her grandchildren. Christmas was a particularly special time for this reason. It brought together the whole family for a night of dinner and games that she would organize. She was active in her church, proud of her Norwegian heritage and firm in her beliefs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at KinVillage Care Home for the wonderful care Louise received. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Benediction Lutheran Church in Tsawwassen, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of BC or charity of your choice.





Ingvarda Louise Statler passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at the KinVillage Care Home in Tsawwassen. Louise is survived by her loving husband Mick of 65 years, children Deana (Martin), Cathie Ann (Rick), Brian (Vicki), 8 grandchildren Angela, Mykle, Darryl, Breanna, Mallory, Amy, Madison, Hailey, 9 great-grandchildren and siblings Roald, Alfred, Einar, Karstein and Elaine. Louise was born in Bulyea, Saskatchewan, one of 11 children born to Paul and Ragna Thompson. She graduated from Regina General Hospital School of Nursing on February 4, 1955 and was married to Mick, the love of her life, the following day February 5, 1955. Mick and Louise lived in Regina until their adventurous move to the Coast in the summer of 1969, making Tsawwassen their home. She worked for many years at Grace Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and finished her career working as a registered nurse at KinVillage Care Home. Louise was an incredible woman and an inspiration to her family and friends. She was kind, compassionate, and always willing to help others. She was very social and active; she loved to travel, ski, play bridge, host dinner parties, attend her stitch and chat group and lawn bowl. One of her main priorities in life was her family; her husband, children and especially her grandchildren. Christmas was a particularly special time for this reason. It brought together the whole family for a night of dinner and games that she would organize. She was active in her church, proud of her Norwegian heritage and firm in her beliefs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at KinVillage Care Home for the wonderful care Louise received. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Benediction Lutheran Church in Tsawwassen, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of BC or charity of your choice. Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close