DYSON, Stephen Mr. Stephen Dyson was born on March 8, 1954 in Ashton, Great Britain and passed away on February 21, 2020 in St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, BC, at the age of 65 years. Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his partner, Murray of Vancouver, BC, one sister, Jacqueline (David) of Langley, BC, one daughter, Stephanie (Eric) of Ladner BC, one nephew, Colin, one niece, Jennifer, three grandchildren, Addyson, James, and Cameron; and many friends throughout the Lower Mainland. He was predeceased by his parents, Derek and Beryl and his son, Derek. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 11:30am at Celebration Hall at Mountain View Cemetery, 5455 Fraser Street, Vancouver. Reception to follow immediately after the Service. Condolences may be offered at www.amherstcremation.com
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020