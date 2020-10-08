1/1
Stephen Keith Wild
August 20, 1940 - September 25, 2020
{ "" }
Steve Wild passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020, in the presence of close family and friends. Steve was born in Sale, England eventually moving in 1981 to start a new adventure in Tsawwassen. Steve worked as an Electrical Engineer performing interesting contract work in the Greater Vancouver area. Steve was an avid golfer and in his later years rarely missed watching a "major" on television typically with a glass of fine Scotch in hand. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, and is survived by his brother, Tony; sister, Janice; children, Joanne, Kimberly, Dean, and Craig; niece, Michelle; nephews, Ian and Marc; and his many grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to his caring doctors and the very kind nurses from Fraser Health; he always enjoyed your visits and attentive care. Also, much gratitude to his good friends Gladys and Dugald for all your help and kind support over the past years; your companionship made a tremendous difference to Steve's life and general well being and we are all very grateful for that. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Society.

Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
