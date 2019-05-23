WILKINS, Stephen Michael 1951 - 2019 Steve was born in Vancouver and moved to Ladner at age 3 where he would live his entire life. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Shirley. Survived by his loving family, wife Dawn, his 3 children Grant (Laura) Tim (Jacqueline) Greg (Tara), his 9 grandchildren Ty and Amy, Jake and Sloan, and Ava, Brooks, Autumn, Nolan and Blake. Also his siblings, Jeff, Susan and Lisa and many cousins, nieces, nephews and his special aunt Sheila. A service will be held at Cedar Park Church, 5300 44th Avenue, Ladner on June 5th at 2 pm. Special thanks to Drs. Nicholson, Scudamore, Do and Klimo for fighting the fight with us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delta Hospital Auxilary or Pancreas Centre B.C. at www.pancreascentrebc.ca
Published in The Delta Optimist from May 23 to May 30, 2019