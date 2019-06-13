WATSON, Sue Emily February 16, 1943 - May 4, 2019 Sue Emily Watson graciously and peacefully left this world on May 4, 2019. Sue was born on February 16, 1943, in Vancouver, BC, to loving parents Alan and Florence Watson. She is predeceased by her sister Sandra Brigola (2013). Sue is survived by her brother Paul (Doreen). She will be sadly missed by friends and family. Sue leaves behind 3 children and 6 grandchildren: John (Kayla, Randy), Devon (Maria), Heather (Jordan, Kelsey, Allison) and Scott (Lynne), Maya. We celebrate that Sue is now free from the devastating effects of Rheumatoid Arthritis. The words of: courage, strength, tenacity, and unbound Spirit are aptly used. She is most lovingly remembered; for her intellect, her laughter, her sense humour, her joyful spirit, and her love and dedication to all that she pursued. Her life made rich by her family, her love of fabric and textiles, weaving, travelling, reading, home renovation, gardening, and her delightful way of thinking, best described as "way outside of the box". Her journey and wisdom a support to many. Please join us in celebration of Sue's life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road in Ladner from 2-4pm. Memorial donations may be made to the charities closest to her heart: The Arthritis Society; (www.impact.arthritis.ca) or Covenant House Vancouver (www.covenanthousebc.org). "The secret to happiness is freedom, And the secret to freedom is courage". - THUCYDIDES- Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to June 14, 2019