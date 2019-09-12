Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan A. Blackhall. View Sign Obituary

With our very broken hearts, we announce that we lost our Ma, Susan Anne Blackhall (nee Jensen) after a courageous one year battle with cancer.



Ma, as everyone called her, was the core of our family. She leaves behind her loving husband, Forbes; her two daughters Laura (Chris) and Tracy (Bill); her two granddaughters, Cassidy (Kellen) and Emily; sister, Frankie (Dennis); nieces, Kristin (Todd), Cortney (Dindo), Lindsay (Wes); great nephews, Ryder and Talan; great niece, Sydney; and of course her dog, Brew.



Ma was the most selfless person and she was beautiful inside and out.



Ma was the hardest worker, extremely dedicated to her job at the Tsawwassen Medical Clinic where she worked for 31 years.



What Ma enjoyed most was spending time with her girls (daughters and granddaughters).



Ma loved traveling especially to Mexico and Laughlin with good friends and of course her many trips to Disneyland.



Ma will be missed by so many. We love you Ma. Nigh Nigh my MBWIL Mwa.



No service by request. Celebration of Life at a later date.

With our very broken hearts, we announce that we lost our Ma, Susan Anne Blackhall (nee Jensen) after a courageous one year battle with cancer.Ma, as everyone called her, was the core of our family. She leaves behind her loving husband, Forbes; her two daughters Laura (Chris) and Tracy (Bill); her two granddaughters, Cassidy (Kellen) and Emily; sister, Frankie (Dennis); nieces, Kristin (Todd), Cortney (Dindo), Lindsay (Wes); great nephews, Ryder and Talan; great niece, Sydney; and of course her dog, Brew.Ma was the most selfless person and she was beautiful inside and out.Ma was the hardest worker, extremely dedicated to her job at the Tsawwassen Medical Clinic where she worked for 31 years.What Ma enjoyed most was spending time with her girls (daughters and granddaughters).Ma loved traveling especially to Mexico and Laughlin with good friends and of course her many trips to Disneyland.Ma will be missed by so many. We love you Ma. Nigh Nigh my MBWIL Mwa.No service by request. Celebration of Life at a later date. Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close