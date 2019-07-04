Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Erickson. View Sign Obituary

This just in! Despite the sudden shortage of apple juice and poutine, heaven recently welcomed the one and only Susan Erickson (1947-2019).



Now that she is retired from her job on earth, she can likely be found catching up with her father, joining her mother at bingo, or having a Bud Light Lime with old friends and family.



Although she leaves behind her husband, Ross Erickson; daughter, Lisa Cameron; son, Russ Erickson; and grandchildren, Joseph and Thomas Cameron (favourite), she provided them all with an infinite amount of amazing memories, life lessons, and love that will never be forgotten.



You will be deeply missed by everyone that had the honour of living alongside the kick-ass Ganga!

Published in The Delta Optimist from July 4 to Aug. 2, 2019

